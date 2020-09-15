Ready to deal with any situation: Rajnath on India-China border tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tensions. "I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

He said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between remains unresolved. "India and China border issue remain unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border (issue). China does not recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well established geographical principles," Singh said.

"Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations," he added. The Defence Minister said that India has told China through diplomatic channels that the "attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements".

"Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders," he stated. Singh said that China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas.

"There are many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake's north and south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas," he said. The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)