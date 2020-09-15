Bills amending tourism, war awards acts passed in HP Assembly

Bills amending tourism and war awards acts were passed in Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday. The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Himachal Pradesh War Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed with a voice vote

These amendments were made to appoint vice chairman in tourism development board and hike war jagirs from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per annum. Section three of HP War Awards Act, 1972 provided grant of war jagris to the value of Rs 5,000 per annum to eligible people which has now been amended to Rs 7,000 per annum with the passage of HP War Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Introducing the bill, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj stated that about Rs 9,04,000 per annum would be additional expenditure to the state exchequer after the hike

Similarly, sections 4,5,6 and 7 of HP Tourism Development and Registration Act, 2002 were amended with the passage of HP Tourism Development and Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The amendment in the principal tourism act has been made to make a provision to appoint a person by nomination as vice chairman of tourism development board. The chief minister stated while introducing the bill that this amendment would increase efficiency in the working of the board.