EEFC arrest 2 lecturers of Kwara State College of Health Technology over internet fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EEFC) in Ilorin has arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola, and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over alleged involvement in internet fraud, according to a news report by Today.

The EFCC, in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested following intelligence gathered by its operatives over their alleged involvement in the offense.

The 28 other suspects were identified as Kingsley Essien; Tobiloba Adenuga; Tope Ayodele; Rasheed Mujib; Oladipo Opeyemi; Saadu Muktar; Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope; Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam, and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are Oladimeji Timi; Remilekun Adeolu; Audu John; David Momodu; Abdulkareem Samad; Adebiyi Sodiq; Dawodu Olusoji; Yusuf Amoo; Kehinde Olarenwaju; Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan.

The rest are Adeyemi Adedeji; Ajayi Teslem; Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest a herbalist who is also linked with the alleged offense.

Items recovered from them include cars, phones, laptops among others.