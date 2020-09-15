Woman missing from Himachal Pradesh found in Jammu

A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Himachal Pradesh on September 13 was reunited with her family after she was found roaming here, police said on Tuesday. The woman was brought to Bahu Fort police station after a patrolling party found her roaming aimlessly near Panama Chowk in the city on Monday, a police officer said.

The woman left her home on Sunday and reached Jammu by car, he said. Her family was contacted and it was learnt they had already lodged a missing report at Dada Siba police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the officer said.

The girl's father and some policemen arrived here on Monday evening. The girl was handed over to them after the completion of legal formalities, he said..