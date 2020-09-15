Maha: Gutkha worth Rs 34 lakh seized from truck; two held

Maha: Gutkha worth Rs 34 lakh seized from truck; two heldPTI | Jalna | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:04 IST
Police on Tuesday seized banned gutkha worth Rs 34 lakh from a truck in Jalna district of Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an official said. Gondi police station assistant inspector Ratnadeep Jogdand said police chased the truck on Beed-Aurangabad Road in morning before intercepting it.
Gutkha packets were found hidden inside grain sacks in the truck, he said. A case has been registered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ratnadeep Jogdand
- Jalna
- Maharashtra