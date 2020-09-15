POCSO court sentences rape convict to 20 years in jail within 3 months of crime

Left Menu
While sentencing Chandrapal, a resident Didora Vishwanathpur under the Chhatari police station area, a POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh. Singh said the special judge heading the court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act delivered a swift judgement within 83 days of the commission of the offence.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:27 IST
In a swift judgement, a Bulandshahr court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping an 11-year-girl nearly three months ago in Khushabad village of the district. While sentencing Chandrapal, a resident Didora Vishwanathpur under the Chhatari police station area, a POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

Singh said the special judge heading the court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act delivered a swift judgement within 83 days of the commission of the offence. The case against Chandrapal was registered on June 25 on a complaint by the victim's father and acting swiftly in the case, police arrested the accused within 12 hours.

The police charge-sheeted the accused as swiftly – on the eighth day – and pursued the case diligently in the court, leading to accused conviction and sentencing within 83 days.

