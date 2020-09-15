Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire erupts in building near Beirut's port, cause unclear

A fire broke out Tuesday in a downtown Beirut building near the city's port where an explosion last month killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and left the city's residents traumatised.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:35 IST
Fire erupts in building near Beirut's port, cause unclear
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A fire broke out Tuesday in a downtown Beirut building near the city's port where an explosion last month killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and left the city's residents traumatised. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the building that was the work of late Iraq-born British architect Zaha Hadid. The building is still under construction and sits on the main road that passes by the port.

A Civil Defense official said firefighters have extinguished the fire, adding that an investigation will be opened. There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was the third mysterious fire in the area within a week, following two recent fires at the port of Beirut, including a huge one on Thursday that raised panic among residents. Another blaze earlier last week was extinguished quickly. The causes of the fires are unclear.

Beirut's residents are still shaken by the massive explosion in Beirut's port on Aug. 4 that killed at least 190 people, injured 6,500 and caused billions of dollars in damages, including to tens of thousands of homes. It followed a fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port for six years. The cause of that fire is still under investigation. The explosion led to the government's resignation six days later.

Lebanon is gripped by an unprecedented economic crisis and financial collapse, blamed on decades of mismanagement and corruption by an entrenched political class. Last month's blast is seen as the culmination of leaders unable to manage the country's affairs or protect its people. So far, authorities have been unable to provide answers about the explosion, and there has been no accountability for it.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat approves letter of intent for world's first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar

The Gujarat government on Tuesday approved a letter of intent LOI for the worlds first Compressed Natural Gas CNG terminal at Bhavnagar port with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official statement said. The LOI was approved by C...

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than 200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body ...

Andhra government initiates ACB inquiry in Amaravati issue

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the cabinet sub-committee and experts committee have scrutinised insider trading in Amaravati during the TDP regime and initiated an ACB inquiry into the matter. It is pri...

More U.S. oil and gas producers, refiners shut ahead of hurricane

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Sallys landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant storm to shutter oil and gas activit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020