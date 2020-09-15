Rs 39 crore financial aid distributed to 78,000 returned NRIs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Rs 39 crore had been disbursed through NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) department to 78,000 expatriates who lost their jobs and returned to Kerala during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 10,05,211 people have returned to Kerala.Of these, 62.16 per cent (6,24,826) were domestic travellers and the rest 3,80,385 (37.84) per cent were international travellers.

The highest number of 1,91,332 international travellers came from the UAE accounting for 50.29 per cent of the total international passengers. This was followed by 59,329 from Saudi Arabia and 37,078 from Qatar,the Chief Minister told reporters here.

About 59.67 per cent of domestic travellers came to Kerala from the 'Red Zone' (popularly known as hot spots of the infection) districts in different parts of the country. The highest number of 1,83,034 domestic passengers came from Karnataka followed by 1,67,881 from Tamil Nadu and 71,690 from Maharashtra.