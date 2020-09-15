Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Bandipora

The army on Tuesday said it has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. "Acting on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, suspicious movement was detected by alert troops along LoC on 14 September. Contact was established & the suspected terrorists were fired upon by Security forces. Aggressive & timely action by SF foiled an infiltration bid," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the army said in a tweet

The army said a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the operation. "During the joint search operation, War like stores were recovered. These included one assault rifle, three pistols one GPS and four rucksacks," it added.