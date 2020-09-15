Dabholkar murder case: Bail pleas of Tawde, Bhave rejected

A special court in Pune on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Virendrasinh Tawde and Vikram Bhave, accused in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case. According to a CBI official, this is the third time the court has rejected the bail application of Tawde, who was arrested in 2016, while Bhave's bail was rejected on two earlier occasions.

Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar rejected their bail pleas. Dabholkar, a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.