Left Menu
Development News Edition

US tariffs on China are illegal, says world trade body

A World Trade Organisation panel ruled Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods are illegal, vindicating Beijing even if the United States has all but incapacitated the WTO's ability to hand down a final, binding verdict.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:35 IST
US tariffs on China are illegal, says world trade body

A World Trade Organisation panel ruled Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods are illegal, vindicating Beijing even if the United States has all but incapacitated the WTO's ability to hand down a final, binding verdict. The decision marks the first time that the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of high-profile tariffs that President Donald Trump's government has imposed on a number of countries — allies and rivals alike. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the WTO treats the US unfairly.

The ruling, in theory, would allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs on billions' worth of US goods. But it is unlikely to have much practical impact, at least in the short term, because the US can appeal the decision and the WTO's appeals court is currently no longer functioning — largely because of Washington's single-handed refusal to accept new members for it. In its decision, the WTO's dispute settlement body ruled against the US government's argument that China has wrongly engaged in practices harmful to US interests on issues including intellectual property theft and technology transfer — and it quickly drew criticism of US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. “This panel report confirms what the Trump administration has been saying for four years: The WTO is completely inadequate to stop China's harmful technology practices,” Lighthizer said in a statement. He said the United States had presented “extensive evidence” of China's intellectual property theft and the WTO has offered no fixes for it.

“The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers and ranchers,” he added. The Chinese ministry of commerce said the ruling was “objective and fair” and called on the US to respect it.

The appeals court issues final rulings in trade cases and stopped functioning last year when the terms of two of its last three judges expired with no replacements. That means the United States can appeal the decision “into the void,'' said Timothy Keeler, a lawyer at Mayer Brown and former chief of staff for the US trade representative. The US tariffs target two batches of Chinese products. t Duties of 10 per cent were imposed on some USD 200 billion worth of goods in September 2018, and were jacked up to 25 per cent eight months later. An additional 25 per cent duties were imposed in June 2018 against Chinese goods worth about USD 34 billion in annual trade, targeting industrial products and items like airplane propellers, water purifiers and motorcycles.

The Trump administration has justified the sanctions under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, once a common tool used by the US government to impose sanctions and recently revived by Trump. The US argued that China's actions had amounted to “state-sanctioned theft” and “misappropriation” of US technology, intellectual property and commercial secrets. Trade lawyer Mark Herlach, a partner with the firm Eversheds Sutherland, said there has been a longstanding controversy over whether the 301 law is consistent with WTO rules.

“It's not surprising that a WTO panel didn't like what the US was doing,'' he said. The WTO panel ruled that the US measures violated longstanding international trade rules because they only applied to products from China, and that Washington had not adequately substantiated its claim that the Chinese products hit with the extra duties had benefited from the allegedly unfair Chinese practices.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Climate change: Record northern heat, fuels concerns over US wildfire destruction

The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Tuesday, amid searing conditions that have contributed to devastating wildfires on the west coast of the United States.The northe...

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...

Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce. While Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020