EU Commission to propose upgraded 2030 climate target, bloc's head says

EU Commission to propose upgraded 2030 climate target, bloc's head saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:24 IST
The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should set a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels.
The EU's current 2030 emissions target is for a 40% cut. The Commission will propose the upgraded goal in an amendment to the EU climate law, a proposed bill which needs approval by European Parliament and member states.
