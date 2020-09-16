Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2000 and 2007.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:41 IST
Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2000 and 2007. A bench of the apex court, headed by RF Nariman, dismissed the Centre's appeal against the foreign arbitration award that allowed Vedanta and Videocon to recover USD 499 million for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields.

The Central government, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, had in June this year moved the apex court against the foreign arbitration award to recover USD 499 million, instead of USD 198 million capped by the government, for the development of Ravva oil and gas fields. The dispute reportedly arises out of a production sharing contract between Cairn India, Vedanta's predecessor, and the government over exploration of the Ravva oil fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2000 and 2007. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Police seize Rs 3.75 crore cash without valid documents, four apprehended

Police personnel have apprehended four people here and seized over Rs 3.75 crore, being carried without any valid document, from them, Acting on a tip, police intercepted two vehicles at banjara hills on Tuesday, seized the cash, and appreh...

Russia to supply 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

The Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday confirmed reaching an agreement to supply 100 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to Indias Dr. Reddys Laboratories. The RDIF, Russias sovereign wealth fund, and Dr. Reddys Lab...

Special CBI court to pronounce judgment in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sept 30

The special CBI court, which was hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, will pronounce its judgment in the matter on September 30. Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has directed all the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Mini...

Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the enactment of farm sector bills now before Parliament would lead to resentment and unrest in the border state, which is already at the receiving end of Pakistans concerted efforts t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020