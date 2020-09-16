Dowry deaths, stalking will see more stringent punishment in

Punishment for offences against women and children including causing deaths by demanding dowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution would be made more stringent in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Wednesday. Steps would be taken to bring amendments to the Indian Penal Code by taking the Centre's nod to provide a higher level of punishment for offences against women and children, he said.

The proposed move is to ensure better safety and security for women and children, he said making a statement in the House. As per the proposal, the minimum punishment for dowry deaths (IPC 304-B) shall be 10 years from the present seven and for disrobing (IPC 354-B) the minimum sentence shall be enhanced to five years from three now and the maximum punishment, ten years from seven.

Similarly, stalking (IPC 354-D), on a second or subsequent conviction would see a maximum of seven years imprisonment from the present five, Palaniswami said. Recommendation would be made to the Union government to enhance the maximum punishment for selling and buying minors (IPC, 372, 373) for prostitution to life imprisonment from 10 years now and for insertion of a minimum sentence of seven years, he said.

"I would like to resolutely say that Amma's government will always be a fortress of protection to women and children," he said. Explaining the ongoing initiatives, he said those continuously involved in crimes against women and children were being detained under the Goondas Act.

A separate 'Crimes against women and children unit' was created in the Tamil Nadu police for the first time in the country on March 6, 2019 and it continued to function efficiently, he said.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.