Body of over ground worker found in Baramulla in J-K

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The body of an overground worker (OGW) who had escaped yesterday was found here, police said.

"An over ground worker escaped after being apprehended with two Chinese hand grenades in Sopore yesterday. During the search, the body of the OGW was found near the stone quarry of Tujjar-Sharief in Baramulla," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Further investigation is going on," the police said. (ANI)

