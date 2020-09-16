Body of over ground worker found in Baramulla in J-K

The body of an overground worker (OGW) who had escaped yesterday was found here, police said.

"An over ground worker escaped after being apprehended with two Chinese hand grenades in Sopore yesterday. During the search, the body of the OGW was found near the stone quarry of Tujjar-Sharief in Baramulla," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Further investigation is going on," the police said. (ANI)