Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong formally objects to U.S. demand for 'Made in China' export label

Hong Kong has filed a formal objection with the United States over its demand for "Made in China" labels on goods exported from the Chinese semi-autonomous city, the commerce secretary said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:17 IST
Hong Kong formally objects to U.S. demand for 'Made in China' export label
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong has filed a formal objection with the United States over its demand for "Made in China" labels on goods exported from the Chinese semi-autonomous city, the commerce secretary said on Wednesday. Washington's move last month followed China's imposition of a national security law on the former British colony and a U.S. decision to end a special status that had allowed Hong Kong different treatment from the rest of China.

Now Hong Kong authorities find themselves in a bind over having had to reject the "Made in China" label at a time when they are cracking down on activists opposing China and the city's pro-Beijing government. Commerce Secretary Edward Yau said he formally asked the U.S. consulate to relay Hong Kong's request for withdrawal of the new regulations to U.S. trade officials.

"Such regulations go contrary to WTO (World Trade Organization) regulations and infringe upon our rights as a separate customs region," Yau told reporters. "We are a separate, and indeed, independent member of the WTO." Yau, who first complained about Washington's move in August, said Hong Kong reserved the right to seek dispute settlement at the WTO.

The comments come a day after the WTO ruled that additional tariffs imposed by the United States against China in 2018 were inconsistent with global trading rules. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a one country, two systems agreement that promised it a high degree of autonomy for 50 years.

Many credit its unbridled capitalism, guarantees of a wide range of rights and freedoms, and independent legal system with helping Hong Kong to prosper as a global financial hub and interface for China and the world. But critics say the new security law, targeting activities that Beijing considers to be subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, effectively brings Hong Kong closer to China's authoritarian system.

Supporters of the law say it will bring stability after a year of anti-government protests. The United States has extended until Nov. 9 its enforcement deadline on the "Made in China" label, from Sept. 25 previously.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Economic activities revived with phased unlocking since June 1: Govt

The government on Wednesday said with the phased unlocking of the Indian&#160;economy, high frequency economic indicators like PMI manufacturing, index of eight core industries, kharif sowing and power consumption have recovered since June ...

Indian, China troops exchanged gunshots twice last week as tensions rose

Indian and Chinese border troops had an exchange of gunfire last week just days before a meeting of their foreign ministers, Indian officials said on Wednesday, in a further breach of a decades-old restraint at the frontier.The two sides ha...

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020