3 FCRA violation cases referred to CBI, state crime branch for probe: MHA
Three cases of misuse of foreign contributions by NGOs have been referred to the CBI and states' Crime Branch by the Centre for probe, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister said an NGO is registered under the FCRA or granted prior permission by the Central government in order to receive and utilise foreign funds and contributions.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:49 IST
Three cases of misuse of foreign contributions by NGOs have been referred to the CBI and states' Crime Branch by the Centre for probe, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He said two of these cases were referred in 2017 and one in 2019. Besides, registrations of two associations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) were cancelled for misuse of foreign funds, he said in a written reply to a question.
There are approximately over 22,400 associations and NGOs that are registered under the FCRA. Each such association and NGO has opened at least one FCRA account in a bank. Such an NGO can also open one or more utilisation accounts in any bank of its choice. The minister said an NGO is registered under the FCRA or granted prior permission by the Central government in order to receive and utilise foreign funds and contributions. It can receive and utilize such contributions for a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme as provided under Section 11 of the Act, he said. Section 11 of the FCRA pertains to "Registration of certain persons with Central Government", as per the statute.
