Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MINISTERS Two more Karnataka Ministers test positive for COVID-19 Bengaluru: Two more Karnataka Ministers - Basavaraj Bommai and K Gopalaiah - in the Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus. MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES 12 deaths, 2,273 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,273 new COVID-19 cases and 12 related fatalities, pushing the tally of infections to 1.62 lakh in the state.

MDS5 TN-CM-WOMEN-CRIMES Dowry deaths, stalking will see more stringent punishment in TN, says CM Palaniswami Chennai: Punishment for offences against women and children including causing deaths by demanding dowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution would be made more stringent in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly. MDS7 KA-DRUGS-LD ACTORS Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case Bengaluru: Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

MES4 TN-CM-UNIVERSITY TN to get one more govt varsity: CM Palaniswami Chennai: A new university will be set at Villupuram by bifurcating the state-run Vellore based Thiruvalluvar varsity, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly. MES3 KA-BYPOLLS-CONG Karnataka Cong to recommend T B Jayachandra's name for Sira bypolls Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka said it will recommend former Minister T B Jayachandra's name to the high command as the party's candidate for the by-election to the Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district.