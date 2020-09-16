Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MES3 KA-BYPOLLS-CONG Karnataka Cong to recommend T B Jayachandra's name for Sira bypolls Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka said it will recommend former Minister T B Jayachandra's name to the high command as the party's candidate for the by-election to the Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:11 IST
Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MINISTERS Two more Karnataka Ministers test positive for COVID-19 Bengaluru: Two more Karnataka Ministers - Basavaraj Bommai and K Gopalaiah - in the Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus. MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES 12 deaths, 2,273 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,273 new COVID-19 cases and 12 related fatalities, pushing the tally of infections to 1.62 lakh in the state.

MDS5 TN-CM-WOMEN-CRIMES Dowry deaths, stalking will see more stringent punishment in TN, says CM Palaniswami Chennai: Punishment for offences against women and children including causing deaths by demanding dowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution would be made more stringent in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly. MDS7 KA-DRUGS-LD ACTORS Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case Bengaluru: Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

MES4 TN-CM-UNIVERSITY TN to get one more govt varsity: CM Palaniswami Chennai: A new university will be set at Villupuram by bifurcating the state-run Vellore based Thiruvalluvar varsity, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly. MES3 KA-BYPOLLS-CONG Karnataka Cong to recommend T B Jayachandra's name for Sira bypolls Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka said it will recommend former Minister T B Jayachandra's name to the high command as the party's candidate for the by-election to the Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag asks BJP to fight on more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has urged BJP president J P Nadda that the saffron party should fight more seats than the Janata Dal United in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming in for critici...

Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will lay out on Wednesday how he plans if elected to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trumps approach to combating the pandemic. ...

Soccer-Arnautovic, birthday boy Mooy strike as Shanghai SIPG win in CSL

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic and Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy both scored as Group B leaders Shanghai SIPG overcame Wuhan Zall 2-1 on Tuesday in the Chinese Super League CSL.Former West Ham United striker Arnautovic opened the scori...

Aligarh jewellery shop loot: Suspected trio held after encounter in Noida

Three men, who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh last week, were held in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Wednesday after an encounter with the police, officials said. The gunfight broke out on a road leading to Delhi around 4 pm when the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020