Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Unclaimed body decomposes in govt hospital, probe ordered

An unclaimed body was found lying in a highly decomposed state in the mortuary of a government hospital in Indore due to alleged negligence of staffers, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:46 IST
MP: Unclaimed body decomposes in govt hospital, probe ordered

An unclaimed body was found lying in a highly decomposed state in the mortuary of a government hospital in Indore due to alleged negligence of staffers, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter. The matter came to light after a picture of the body, which looked liked a skeleton, surfaced on social media.

In the picture, the body was seen lying on a stretcher at the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Sanyogitaganj area here in Madhya Pradesh. "We have formed a committee for a probe into the matter. Strict action will be taken against any employee found guilty," MYH superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur told PTI on Wednesday.

Thakur, however, did not reveal the deceased's identity and when the body was brought to the hospital's mortuary. When contacted, Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Rajiv Tripathi said, "Only MYH management can answer how and when the unclaimed body was brought to the hospital's mortuary." He said the last rites of all unclaimed bodies found in the recent past in Sanyogitaganj police station limits were performed after completion of legal procedures.

Taking cognisance of media reports on the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has directed the hospital, police and local administration to submit reports, an official said. "MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain has sought a report from district collector, superintendent of police and superintendent of the hospital in four weeks," he said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opp questions Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, seeks compensation for migrants who died during lockdown

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday questioned the Modi governments claim that the lockdown helped prevent over 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths, and said it should have ensured better coordination with the states. ...

Jaishankar greets Papua New Guinea, Mexico on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Papua New Guinea and Mexico on their Indepence Day. Jaishankar said he is confident that Indias ties with the two countries will further strengthen.Warm...

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . LGD15 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri demolition case verdict on Sept 30 accused Advani, Joshi, others to be present in court Lucknow A special court here will deliver judgment on...

Nine Bosnian Serbs arrested over wartime killings, persecution

Bosnias police on Wednesday arrested nine Bosnian Serbs suspected of taking part in the killing and persecution of dozens of Bosniaks Bosnian Muslims in an eastern village early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s, the prosecutors office said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020