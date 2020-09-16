Left Menu
Development News Edition

One FCRA registration case referred to CBI/ State Crime Branch in 2019: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

There are approximately over 22,400 associations/ NGOs which are registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA); in 2017, two FCRA registrations were cancelled for misuse of Foreign Contribution and the same number of cases were referred to CBI/ State Crime Branch while in 2019 one case was referred, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:12 IST
One FCRA registration case referred to CBI/ State Crime Branch in 2019: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

There are approximately over 22,400 associations/ NGOs which are registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA); in 2017, two FCRA registrations were cancelled for misuse of Foreign Contribution and the same number of cases were referred to CBI/ State Crime Branch while in 2019 one case was referred, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "Each such association/NGO has opened at least one FCRA account in the bank. It can also open one or more utilisation accounts in any bank of its choice," Rai said.

"An NGO is registered under the FCRA, 2010 or granted prior permission by Central Government for receiving and utilising foreign funds/contribution. It can receive and utilise such contribution for a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme as provided under Section 11 of the Act. Details of foreign contribution received and utilized are available in the Annual Returns of the association/NGO which have been uploaded on the FCRA Portal www.fcraonline.nic.in," he added. Rai further said: "When a foreign contribution is found to be misused, The FCRA, 2010 provides for cancellation of certificate of the NGO/association under Section 14. Cases of serious nature where any offence punishable under the Act is prima-facie made out, the matter may also be referred to an investigating agency under Section 43 of The FCRA, 2010." (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped...

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission: UN chief

Describing the coronavirus as the number one global security threat facing the world today, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives...

Jammu and Kashmir L-G inspects admin's efforts in providing doorstep governance to public

Basic amenities are a prerequisite for any developed and progressive society, and the administration shall ensure that the same are provided across the Union Territory within the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj S...

Shetkari Sanghatana protests against ban on onion export

Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers organisation, on Wednesday held a protest in Maharashtras Latur against the Centres decision to ban the export of onions. The protest was held outside MP Sudhakar Shrangares residence.In their memorandum of de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020