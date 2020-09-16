One FCRA registration case referred to CBI/ State Crime Branch in 2019: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

There are approximately over 22,400 associations/ NGOs which are registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA); in 2017, two FCRA registrations were cancelled for misuse of Foreign Contribution and the same number of cases were referred to CBI/ State Crime Branch while in 2019 one case was referred, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "Each such association/NGO has opened at least one FCRA account in the bank. It can also open one or more utilisation accounts in any bank of its choice," Rai said.

"An NGO is registered under the FCRA, 2010 or granted prior permission by Central Government for receiving and utilising foreign funds/contribution. It can receive and utilise such contribution for a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme as provided under Section 11 of the Act. Details of foreign contribution received and utilized are available in the Annual Returns of the association/NGO which have been uploaded on the FCRA Portal www.fcraonline.nic.in," he added. Rai further said: "When a foreign contribution is found to be misused, The FCRA, 2010 provides for cancellation of certificate of the NGO/association under Section 14. Cases of serious nature where any offence punishable under the Act is prima-facie made out, the matter may also be referred to an investigating agency under Section 43 of The FCRA, 2010." (ANI)