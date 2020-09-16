Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York man arrested after apartment fire; explosive materials found

Marak Squires, 37, was charged with reckless endangerment, and was held in a New York City jail without bond pending a hearing, a police spokesman said. About 60 firefighters were called to his apartment in the Astoria neighborhood in the Queens borough on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:12 IST
New York man arrested after apartment fire; explosive materials found
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A New York City man was arrested early on Wednesday after he was injured in a fire at his apartment, where authorities later found chemicals that could be used to make bombs and instructions on how to make them, police said. Marak Squires, 37, was charged with reckless endangerment, and was held in a New York City jail without bond pending a hearing, a police spokesman said.

About 60 firefighters were called to his apartment in the Astoria neighborhood in the Queens borough on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. After fire crews put the flames out, Squires was taken to the hospital with burns on his hands, police said. "Because of his emotional state, he was taken to a Manhattan hospital for observation," police said in a release.

Hours after the fire, fire marshals found "a number of chemicals" including about 40 pounds of potassium nitrate, a lawn fertilizer that can also be used in making bombs, police said. Police and fire marshals also found books describing how to make bombs. While potassium nitrate can be used in bombs, it is legal to own and can be used to both fertilize lawns and remove tree stumps.

"We had chemicals in certain amounts that gave us concern about what they were used for and what they could make together," John Miller, deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism told WABC television. Police said no assembled devices were found in the residence.

It was unclear if other charges were pending against Squires. An investigation is underway by the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI, police said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped...

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission: UN chief

Describing the coronavirus as the number one global security threat facing the world today, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives...

Jammu and Kashmir L-G inspects admin's efforts in providing doorstep governance to public

Basic amenities are a prerequisite for any developed and progressive society, and the administration shall ensure that the same are provided across the Union Territory within the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj S...

Shetkari Sanghatana protests against ban on onion export

Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers organisation, on Wednesday held a protest in Maharashtras Latur against the Centres decision to ban the export of onions. The protest was held outside MP Sudhakar Shrangares residence.In their memorandum of de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020