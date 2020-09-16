Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Scottish law officer resigns from UK PM Johnson's government

Scotland's top law adviser to the British government, Richard Keen, has resigned in an apparent dispute over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:36 IST
Top Scottish law officer resigns from UK PM Johnson's government

Scotland's top law adviser to the British government, Richard Keen, has resigned in an apparent dispute over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty. Keen had found it increasingly difficult to reconcile govt plans to change EU exit deal with the law, the BBC reported.

"Lord Keen has resigned as Advocate General for Scotland. The Prime Minister thanks him for his service," Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement. Keen has served as advocate general, a political appointment, since 2015.

Other senior members of Johnson's Conservative Party have also expressed opposition to the draft legislation announced last week, which the government acknowledges would violate international legal obligations and undercut parts of the divorce deal it signed before Britain formally left the European Union in January. Johnson's government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion in parliament over the plan, the BBC reported, but Keen's resignation was confirmed after that report neverthless.

Brussels wants Johnson to scrap what is known as the Internal Market Bill, saying it could sink talks on future trade arrangements before Britain leaves the EU's single market, which it has remained part of during a status quo transition period that expires at the end of this year. Johnson has refused.

The Internal Market Bill is aimed at ensuring Britain's four constituent nations can trade freely with one another after leaving the EU, but the government says that requires overriding part of the withdrawal treaty it signed with Brussels.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

Scholar, author and connoisseur of the arts Kapila Vatsyayan died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 92. She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave, Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she ...

Indian airlines seeking interest-free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion: Puri

Indian airlines are seeking an interest-free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion for the aviation sector that is facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.Airlines have s...

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped...

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission: UN chief

Describing the coronavirus as the number one global security threat facing the world today, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020