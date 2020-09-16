Policeman stabbed by criminal in Nagpur
Meshram had a grudge against head constable Ravindra Choudhary (50) after the latter arrested Meshram's brother in a case on Sunday, a police official said. On Wednesday night Kamlesh accosted Choudhary in Tarsa chowk and picked a quarrel with him. During the quarrel, he stabbed Choudhary in the stomach three to four times, the official said.
A profusely bleeding Choudhary was admitted to hospital where his condition is reportedly critical. Further probe was on..
