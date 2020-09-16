Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policeman stabbed by criminal in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sept 16 (PTI A police head constable was allegedly stabbed by a criminal in Kanhan in Nagpur district on Wednesday night. The accused was identified as Kamlesh Meshram (35). Meshram had a grudge against head constable Ravindra Choudhary (50) after the latter arrested Meshram's brother in a case on Sunday, a police official said.

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:48 IST
Policeman stabbed by criminal in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sept 16 (PTI A police head constable was allegedly stabbed by a criminal in Kanhan in Nagpur district on Wednesday night. The accused was identified as Kamlesh Meshram (35).

Meshram had a grudge against head constable Ravindra Choudhary (50) after the latter arrested Meshram's brother in a case on Sunday, a police official said. On Wednesday night Kamlesh accosted Choudhary in Tarsa chowk and picked a quarrel with him. During the quarrel, he stabbed Choudhary in the stomach three to four times, the official said.

A profusely bleeding Choudhary was admitted to hospital where his condition is reportedly critical. Further probe was on..

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cong councillor proposes to name street in south Delhi after Sushant Singh Rajput

SDMC Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt has proposed to name a stretch of road in south Delhi after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC has sent the proposal...

Maha CM seeks cooperation from all parties over Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting and urged the parties to set aside their political differences to fight the legal battle for implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education. The Su...

New Japan PM Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet', pledges reform

Yoshihide Suga became Japans first new prime minister in nearly eight years on Wednesday, pledging to contain COVID-19 and push reforms after retaining about half of predecessor Shinzo Abes lineup in his cabinet.Suga, 71, said he would stic...

Deputy fired over Florida school massacre to get job back

A Florida sheriffs deputy who was fired for his inaction during a school shooting that left 17 dead has been reinstated with back pay by an arbitrator who ruled that the sheriff missed a deadline for dismissing the deputy. An arbitrator rul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020