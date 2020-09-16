Policeman stabbed by criminal in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sept 16 (PTI A police head constable was allegedly stabbed by a criminal in Kanhan in Nagpur district on Wednesday night. The accused was identified as Kamlesh Meshram (35).

Meshram had a grudge against head constable Ravindra Choudhary (50) after the latter arrested Meshram's brother in a case on Sunday, a police official said. On Wednesday night Kamlesh accosted Choudhary in Tarsa chowk and picked a quarrel with him. During the quarrel, he stabbed Choudhary in the stomach three to four times, the official said.

A profusely bleeding Choudhary was admitted to hospital where his condition is reportedly critical. Further probe was on..