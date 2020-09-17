Man, woman found dead in suspected suicide cases

Bodies of a man and a woman were found on Wednesday in separate incidents of suspected suicides, police said. The 40-year-old man's body was found hanging from a tree near Hindon river in Phase 2 police station area, they said.

"The deceased's brother told the police that he was having mental health issues from past some time and that drove him to take the extreme step," a local police official said. In the other case, the body of a 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a fan at her rented accommodation in Kulesara village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Ecotech 3 police station, police said.

"The body was spotted by her brother-in-law who had returned from his home in Bihar this morning and reached the home. After getting no response for a long time, he peeped inside through a window and saw the body hanging from a fan," according to a local policeman. The brother-in-law said he had gone home to Bihar amid the lockdown that was placed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the woman returned to Noida one day ago from her hometown in Asansol, West Bengal, the official said.

The woman had lost her husband last year in a road accident and has been slightly depressed ever since, the policeman said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are being carried out, police added.