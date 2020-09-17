Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico asks US for answers about alleged migrant detention abuse

Mexico said on Wednesday said it had formally requested a report from U.S. authorities regarding alleged negligent practices in U.S. immigration detention centers, citing accusations of sexual abuse and unauthorized hysterectomies. In August, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune reported allegations of a guard sexually abusing detainees including a Mexican woman at an El Paso immigration detention center.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:36 IST
Mexico asks US for answers about alleged migrant detention abuse

Mexico said on Wednesday said it had formally requested a report from U.S. authorities regarding alleged negligent practices in U.S. immigration detention centers, citing accusations of sexual abuse and unauthorized hysterectomies. The request come after a complaint by a whistleblower nurse alleging that detainees in a Georgia immigration detention facility had improperly received hysterectomies and other gynecological procedures.

The complaint did not specify the nationality of the affected detainees. In a separate case, the Mexican ministry said its consulate in El Paso, Texas was in contact with a Mexican woman and her lawyer after an allegation of sexual abuse by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

It did not give more details. In August, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune reported allegations of a guard sexually abusing detainees including a Mexican woman at an El Paso immigration detention center. ICE at the time said the accusations would be investigated.

The ministry said both consulates were seeking clarity from U.S. authorities and trying to identify any affected Mexicans. It said Mexico had activated consular protection mechanisms and that consular personnel had increased attention at the detention centers to ensure rights were respected, the ministry said.

"The government of Mexico will promptly follow up through its various diplomatic and legal instruments to fully understand what happened," the ministry said in a statement. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The nurse's allegations of improper medical procedures on detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center were filed on Monday to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General by advocacy groups Project South and the Government Accountability Project. Reuters interviewed Wooten but could not independently confirm the claims of improper hysterectomies, or surgery to remove the uterus.

ICE on Monday denied the allegations.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar So...

South Sudan: Progress on peace agreement ‘limps along’, UN envoy tells Security Council

David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan UNMISS, updated ambassadors on the countrys ongoing political and security situations, which are unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an upturn in inter-communal violence in Jonglei a...

UN chief: COVID-19 vaccine must be affordable and available to all

The outbreak remains out of control, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres declared in his press conference ahead of the UN General Assembly UNGA High-Level Week, noting that soon one million lives will be lost to the virus.Recognizing that man...

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 available for pre-order; price starts at USD299

At the seventh annual ARVR conference, now known as Facebook Connect, the company introduced its most advanced all-in-one virtual reality VR system yet and the successor to the Oculus Quest.Quest 2 is more than just the next step in all-in-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020