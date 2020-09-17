Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manish Tewari urges Rajnath Singh to brief Defence Consultative Committee on situation in Eastern Ladakh

Congress leader Manish Tewari urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to call a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Defence to brief them about the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:22 IST
Manish Tewari urges Rajnath Singh to brief Defence Consultative Committee on situation in Eastern Ladakh
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Manish Tewari urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to call a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Defence to brief them about the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Lok Sabha MP wrote to Singh, requesting him to reconsider the "government's reluctance to discussion on China in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Pointed out 165 Lok Sabha Members participated in wartime discussions on China, November 8-14th, 1962. Urged Defence Consultative Committee be briefed on China".

Writing to the Defence Minister on Wednesday, Tewari said that Parliaments of democratic nations around the world have been meeting during wars to discuss the "conduct and direction of war". "While urging you to reconsider the government's decision with regard to the discussion on the border situation in Parliament. May I request you to convene a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Defence at the earliest to brief the members about the situation in Eastern Ladakh," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Singh is scheduled to make a statement on India-China border issue, in the Rajya Sabha today. The Defence Minister on Tuesday had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tensions.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," Singh said in the Lok Sabha. He said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area. Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria PAN have called the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.The association, involv...

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar So...

South Sudan: Progress on peace agreement ‘limps along’, UN envoy tells Security Council

David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan UNMISS, updated ambassadors on the countrys ongoing political and security situations, which are unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an upturn in inter-communal violence in Jonglei a...

UN chief: COVID-19 vaccine must be affordable and available to all

The outbreak remains out of control, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres declared in his press conference ahead of the UN General Assembly UNGA High-Level Week, noting that soon one million lives will be lost to the virus.Recognizing that man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020