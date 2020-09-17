Manish Tewari urges Rajnath Singh to brief Defence Consultative Committee on situation in Eastern Ladakh

Congress leader Manish Tewari urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to call a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Defence to brief them about the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Lok Sabha MP wrote to Singh, requesting him to reconsider the "government's reluctance to discussion on China in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Pointed out 165 Lok Sabha Members participated in wartime discussions on China, November 8-14th, 1962. Urged Defence Consultative Committee be briefed on China".

Writing to the Defence Minister on Wednesday, Tewari said that Parliaments of democratic nations around the world have been meeting during wars to discuss the "conduct and direction of war". "While urging you to reconsider the government's decision with regard to the discussion on the border situation in Parliament. May I request you to convene a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Defence at the earliest to brief the members about the situation in Eastern Ladakh," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Singh is scheduled to make a statement on India-China border issue, in the Rajya Sabha today. The Defence Minister on Tuesday had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tensions.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," Singh said in the Lok Sabha. He said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area. Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)