Maratha quota: 3 detained for blocking Maha minister's way

The police quickly intervened and detained three activists, a police official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:45 IST
Maratha quota: 3 detained for blocking Maha minister's way

Three activists of a pro-Maratha outfit were detained here on Thursday after they blocked the way of Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education, police said. The Supreme Court recently passed an interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community.

After attending a function of the Marathwada Muktisangram Din at the Town Hall in Jalna, Tope was heading towards his car when four to fiveactivists of the Maratha Mahasangh started shouting slogans of "Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji" and "We want reservation", and blocked his way. The police quickly intervened and detained three activists, a police official said.

Health Minister Tope was here to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of the Marathwada Muktisangram Din, which is celebrated on September 17 every year to mark liberation of the region from the clutches of Nizam of Hyderabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting and urged the parties to set aside their political differences to fight the legal battle for implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education.

