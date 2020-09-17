Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership of UNSC: India

"Government has accorded the highest priority to getting permanent membership for India in an expanded UN Security Council that reflects contemporary global realities," he said. "India in collaboration with other pro-reform countries has been consistently making efforts to build support among the UN member states for expansion of the UNSC, in both permanent and non-permanent categories," the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:53 IST
Accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership of UNSC: India

India on Thursday said it has accorded the "highest priority" to getting permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council that reflects contemporary global realities. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is actively engaged in the ongoing inter-governmental negotiations on reform of the powerful body at the UN and has been working alongside other like-minded countries and groupings.

Muraleedharan was replying to a question on whether the government was making serious efforts to acquire a permanent seat for India at the UN Security Council (UNSC). "Government has accorded the highest priority to getting permanent membership for India in an expanded UN Security Council that reflects contemporary global realities," he said.

"India in collaboration with other pro-reform countries has been consistently making efforts to build support among the UN member states for expansion of the UNSC, in both permanent and non-permanent categories," the minister said. At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality. India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC which has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Muraleedharan said there was a section in the UN that supports expansion only in the non-permanent category and is opposed to an expansion of permanent membership. "The question of India’s permanent membership of the UNSC would be considered only after an agreement on the nature and extent of expansion of the Council is arrived at in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter which requires approval by two-third of the membership of the UN," he said.

An Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process of the UN has been working on various aspects of the reform, including categories of membership, issues relating to the veto power and regional representation. Muraleedharan said India is actively engaged in the ongoing IGN and has been working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership of the G-4 bloc as well as with cross regional grouping of developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The G4 comprises India, Japan, Brazil and Germany. "UNSC reforms are discussed in all pertinent bilateral and multilateral meetings, including at the highest levels," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-Swedish ice hockey club to drop Native American logo

Swedish ice hockey club Frolunda Indians said on Thursday it intended to change its nickname and logo depicting a Native American chieftain, as it joins a growing number of sports teams giving up their Native American mascots. Use of Native...

Fierce storm hits Finland, 80,000 homes without electricity

A fierce fall storm has battered Finland, leaving over 80,000 households without electricity, disrupting ferry traffic on the northern part of the Baltic Sea and prompting authorities to issue a warning for citizens to stay inside. The stor...

State ownership helps deposit franchise of PSBs, divesting majority stakes a 'credit negative': Icra

Divesting majority stake in state-run lenders by the government will be credit negative for such public sector banks PSBs, a domestic ratings agency warned on Thursday. Many of the entities where the government is mulling selling off majori...

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga-Kyodo poll

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas government was backed by 66.4 of the public, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing the results of its telephone poll conducted on the first two days of his administration. Suga became Japans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020