UP: Four men held for duping drivers by posing as sales tax officials
Four men have been arrested for posing as sales tax officials and extracting money from drivers by threatening them with fines in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday. They were arrested on Wednesday on Hind road under Babri police station limits of the district.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:00 IST
Four men have been arrested for posing as sales tax officials and extracting money from drivers by threatening them with fines in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday. They were arrested on Wednesday on Hind road under Babri police station limits of the district. Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told reporters they received information and a police team intercepted a car in which the fake sales tax officer and three others were travelling.
The car bearing a fake government number plate and beacon light was also seized, he said. The accused have been identified as Ankit Pundhir and his three assistants - Mustafa, Mohammad Ali and Sajid, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vineet Jaiswal
- Shamli district
- Uttar Pradesh
- Babri
- Hind road
- Mohammad Ali
ALSO READ
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 pc of active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.
Uttar Pradesh reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation starts trial runs ahead of resumption of services
Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70% of COVID-19 deaths in India: Govt.
Uttar Pradesh reports 6,711 new COVID-19 cases