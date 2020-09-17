43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland

As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland in the last 24 hours, S Pangnyu Phom, the state's minister for Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. The highest number of new cases was reported from Dimapur with 24 cases, followed by 18 in Kohima and one from Mon.

Phom also informed that 111 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, including 80 from Dimapur, 30 from Kohima, and one from Zunheboto. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)