UPDATE 1-Poland wants EU to pledge at least 1 bln euros to stabilise Belarus

Poland wants the European Union to offer Belarus financial assistance of at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as part of a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild the country, Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Belarus has been gripped by mass protests since a disputed Aug. 9 election, which President Alexander Lukashenko said he won with a landslide. Lukashenko has refused calls for a new election, cracked down hard on protesters and on Monday received a lifeline loan of $1.5 billion from Russia in a gesture of support.

Poland's Morawiecki said the financial assistance would form part of a support package for Belarus, which he will propose at the next EU summit on Sept. 24-25. "The fund should indeed be significant ... it should be at least 1 billion euros," Morawiecki said in Vilnius after meeting Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

The International Monetary Fund could also contribute to the fund, which is meant to prop up the country's currency, stabilise its economy and allow Belarus to borrow on its own, Morawiecki said. ($1 = 0.8476 euros)