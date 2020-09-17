Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Poland wants EU to pledge at least 1 bln euros to stabilise Belarus

Poland wants the European Union to offer Belarus financial assistance of at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as part of a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild the country, Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. Belarus has been gripped by mass protests since a disputed Aug. 9 election, which President Alexander Lukashenko said he won with a landslide.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Poland wants EU to pledge at least 1 bln euros to stabilise Belarus

Poland wants the European Union to offer Belarus financial assistance of at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as part of a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild the country, Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Belarus has been gripped by mass protests since a disputed Aug. 9 election, which President Alexander Lukashenko said he won with a landslide. Lukashenko has refused calls for a new election, cracked down hard on protesters and on Monday received a lifeline loan of $1.5 billion from Russia in a gesture of support.

Poland's Morawiecki said the financial assistance would form part of a support package for Belarus, which he will propose at the next EU summit on Sept. 24-25. "The fund should indeed be significant ... it should be at least 1 billion euros," Morawiecki said in Vilnius after meeting Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

The International Monetary Fund could also contribute to the fund, which is meant to prop up the country's currency, stabilise its economy and allow Belarus to borrow on its own, Morawiecki said. ($1 = 0.8476 euros)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain will ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels if it decides the European Union has not acted in good faith in talks on a trade deal, the government said.Britain also made a new ...

US restrictions on textile imports from China may augur well for India: ICRA

The US move to impose restrictions on import of certain products originating from Xinjiang autonomous region in China could benefit Indian textile exporters, according to investment information firm ICRA. The United States cited concerns on...

Chinese debt casts shadow over Maldives' economy

Chinese debt trap has cast a shadow over Maldivian economy with some estimates suggesting that island nation maybe owing huge amount to Beijing. China has faced criticism for its infrastructure projects in the developing countries, which ar...

20-year-old man abducts minor girl with promise of marriage

Coimbatore, Sep 17 PTI A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said. Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020