Manipur govt provides Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to journalist for medical treatment

Financial assistance under the Manipur State Journalists Welfare Scheme (MSJWS) was provided to Sorensangbam Soniya Devi, a reporter of 'Poknapham' daily, it said. A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Soniya Devi for medical treatment by Deputy Director of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, L Ashok Kumar on Thursday, the release said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:11 IST
The Manipur government has provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to a journalist for her medical treatment, an official release said on Thursday. Financial assistance under the Manipur State Journalists Welfare Scheme (MSJWS) was provided to Sorensangbam Soniya Devi, a reporter of 'Poknapham' daily, it said.

A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Soniya Devi for medical treatment by Deputy Director of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, L Ashok Kumar on Thursday, the release said. The MSJWS was launched by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 30, 2017. The state government has made a contribution of Rs 10 crore towards the corpus fund of Manipur State Journalists Welfare Scheme.

Under the MSJWS financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh is provided to the family of a journalist in case of death. A journalist will also get Rs 2 lakh in case of permanent disability rendering him incapable of earning a livelihood. A sum of Rs 1 lakh is provided to a journalist towards the cost of treatment of major ailments and Rs 50,000 is provided in case of accidents causing serious injuries necessitating hospitalisation.

So far, 17 journalists have availed financial assistance under the MSJWS since its inception, it added. PTI COR RG RG.

