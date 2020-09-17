Left Menu
White House suggests Congress pass standalone bill to help U.S. airlines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:24 IST
Giving U.S. airlines $25 billion in aid over the next six months could save more than 30,000 jobs, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Thursday after meeting with the companies' top executives, suggesting lawmakers approve a separate assistance package for the struggling corporations.

Congress has been deadlocked over approving another round of economic stimulus to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But with the first $25 billion in aid to airlines due to run out this month, Meadows said that President Donald Trump would support lawmakers passing a standalone bill to help the companies.

