Plea for reopening of spas: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking issuance of guidelines for reopening of spas in the national capital. Justice Navin Chawla asked the Centre and Delhi government to inform it within a week regarding their decision on permitting reopening of spas in the national capital.

The court said that with each passing day the business of the people running spas was being affected as they do not know whether to continue paying rent for the space they are occupying or give it up. The court was hearing the petition moved by several persons who run spas which have been shut since the first lockdown was enforced in Delhi.

In their plea, filed through advocates Rajeshwar Dagar and Himanshu Dagar, the spa owners have contended that they have been trained as professional therapists under the National Skills Development Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have further contended that when maximum number of businesses, like salons, gyms, restaurants and bars, have been granted permission to reopen and even Delhi Metro has been restarted, then why not the spas.

The petitioners have claimed that the spas in other states are running with full safety measures, but are not permitted in Delhi.