Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover $300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednesday. Malaysian and U.S. authorities estimate $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe and implicated high-level officials in the fund, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, executives at U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, and others.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:13 IST
U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover $300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednesday.

Malaysian and U.S. authorities estimate $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe and implicated high-level officials in the fund, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, executives at U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, and others. Najib has denied wrongdoing. In a complaint filed in the Central District of California on Wednesday, the Justice Department said the $300 million was traceable to a line of credit extended by Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. to Saudi's PetroSaudi Oil Services in connection with an oil drilling venture.

The companies are already embroiled in a legal dispute over the funds which the Malaysian high court has sought to freeze with cooperation from the British authorities. The Justice Department said it was also seeking four dozen promotional movie posters that Riza Aziz, a Hollywood producer and Razak's stepson, acquired with more than $4 million in funds traceable to assets embezzled from 1MDB.

Prosecutors dropped money-laundering charges against Aziz in May after reaching a deal in which he agreed to help authorities recover 1MDB-related assets. Wednesday's complaint brings the total value of assets the United States has sought to recover in relation to the scandal to $2.1 billion - the largest ever asset recovery action brought by the agency. So far the United States has recovered or assisted Malaysia in recovering nearly $1.1 billion in assets.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow

Michal Kwiatkowski, the unsung hero of Team SkyIneos during their dominant years, claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 18th stage from a breakaway duo with team mate Richard Carapaz on Thursday.Carapaz, who took the lea...

Lebanese PM-designate to hold more talks in faltering bid to appoint cabinet

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Thursday he would give more time for talks on forming a new government, after faltering efforts so far have raised doubts about prospects for a French push to lift the country out of c...

Turkey says conditions conducive to launching talks with Greece

Turkey believes conditions are conducive to restarting talks with fellow NATO member Greece after Ankaras Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel left contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said ...

AP PCC lauds Chandy for 50 years as Kerala MLA

Amaravati, Sep 17 PTI Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has congratulated former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on completing Golden Jubilee as the MLA of Puthupally constituency. Your political career has been very illustrious and ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020