Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 30 killed in militia attacks in western Ethiopia

Armed militia men killed more than 30 people in the Metakal zone of Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, a senior opposition leader told Reuters on Thursday, the latest security headache for reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government. The attacks, whose victims included women and children, happened on Sept.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:19 IST
More than 30 killed in militia attacks in western Ethiopia
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse

Armed militia men killed more than 30 people in the Metakal zone of Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, a senior opposition leader told Reuters on Thursday, the latest security headache for reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

The attacks, whose victims included women and children, happened on Sept. 6-13, said Desalegn Chane, a senior member of new political party the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA). "Farmers and members of their families were kidnapped (and) brought to an elementary school in the area where they were handcuffed and shot one by one," Desalegn said.

Abiy said a meeting on Thursday of the federal and regional authorities had "evaluated the sporadic security incidents that have been occurring, particularly in the border areas". "The 29 hostages taken in Benishangul-Gumuz region have been released," Abiy wrote on Twitter, adding the attackers are "groups aimed at overturning the reforms journey".

Benishangul-Gumuz is a region bordering Sudan. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said hundreds of civilians were displaced as a result of the violence and asked regional authorities to launch an investigation.

"There have been at least two rounds of killings of civilians, and hundreds of civilians have also been displaced," the commission said in a statement. Sitotaw Aweke, a farmer and businessman, said he was told by survivors that his whole family had been killed in an attack while he was at the market buying clothes for his three children for Ethiopia's new year, which is celebrated on Sept. 11.

"I couldn't even bury them ... every time I look at the clothes I bought for them, I cry," he told Reuters by telephone. In June last year, men in camouflage uniforms killed more than 50 people and injured 23 in the same area.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes two bills on agri sector, including Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, by voice vote.

Lok Sabha passes two bills on agri sector, including Farmers Produce Trade Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Bill, by voice vote....

Telecom sector AGR jumps 10 pc in Mar quarter: Trai report

The adjusted gross revenue AGR of the telecom service sector rose almost 10 per cent on a sequential basis during the March 2020 quarter, according to data from Trai, which also pointed to improved realisations from customers driven by tari...

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 7,184 cr since closure

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 7,184 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April. The schemes have received Rs 698 crore during September 1-15....

Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe into drugs case

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a judicial commission should be constituted to probe into the drug peddling and substance abuse case, as he alleged that police are functioning like puppets in the hands of the Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020