U.S. hopes to name Qatar as major non-NATO ally, official says

The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation. a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. "We're going to move ahead, we hope, with designating Qatar a major non-NATO ally," Timothy Lenderking, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf Affairs, told reporters in a conference call.

Qatar's Government Communications Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.