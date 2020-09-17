U.S. hopes to name Qatar as major non-NATO ally, official says
The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation. a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:41 IST
The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation. a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. "We're going to move ahead, we hope, with designating Qatar a major non-NATO ally," Timothy Lenderking, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf Affairs, told reporters in a conference call.
Qatar's Government Communications Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Qatar
- nonNATO
- Dubai
- Chizu Nomiyama
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Qatar Emir tells Kushner two-state solution needed to end Palestine-Israel conflict
World Cup host Qatar set to play in Gold Cup in 2021 and '23
Soccer-Asian champs Qatar first Gulf side invited to CONCACAF Gold Cup
India football players remember how Stimac stirred team to play well against Qatar last year
Biden to outline pitch to keep jobs in the United States in Michigan swing