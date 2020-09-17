Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 members of 'gulel gang' held for stealing

Four members of a gang, who stole expensive items by breaking window panes of parked cars using a catapult, were arrested from south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Thursday. The accused told that police that they used to break the window pane of the car with the help of catapult and steal the items.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:02 IST
4 members of 'gulel gang' held for stealing

Four members of a gang, who stole expensive items by breaking window panes of parked cars using a catapult, were arrested from south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Thursday. The four members of the gang, also known as 'gulel gang' have been identified as Mohammad Zakir (23), Ankit (23), Ajay (19) and Mukesh Punia (24), they said. On September 2, the police got information about an incident where a bag was stolen after unidentified men broke the windowpane of a car parked in front of Gargi College on Siri Fort road. The complainant, a doctor in AIIMS, alleged that he had parked his car on the road and left a laptop and an I-Pad in a bag. He alleged that after he returned, he found the windowpane of his car broken and the bag missing, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and found that the accused came in an auto-rikshaw which did not have a number plate. The auto was seen moving in Sangam Vihar, Tigri and Devali Khanpur, police said.

"The auto was finally identified. Police conducted a raid and apprehended Zakir. Based on his disclosure, his accomplices Ankit and Ajay were also arrested. Punia, who received the stolen items, was also arrested from Hisar in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Zakir and Ankit were previously arrested in over 10 similar theft cases, police said. The accused told that police that they used to break the window pane of the car with the help of catapult and steal the items. They also used to talk on 'free tones app' and avoided mobile calls to evade detection. Eight laptops, three tabs, 10 mobile phones, catapult, two pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession apart from the auto-rickshaw, they added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia brings some migrants home as concern over Saudi camps grows

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ethiopia will repatriate nearly 2,000 migrants from Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, a government minister said on Thursday, amid growing international concern over con...

Facebook to combine Messenger, Instagram chats in new app

Facebook will be launching a new app called Facebook Business Suite to let small business owners manage pages and profiles across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. This decision to launch a new app was announced by Facebook COO Sheryl San...

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief urges, marking Peace Day

Speaking in front of the Japanese Peace Bell on the grounds of the UN Secretariat, Mr. Guterres outlined how the coronavirus is putting peace at risk, prompting him in March to appeal for a global ceasefire shortly after the pandemic was ...

Agriculture reform bills will lead to increased profits for farmers, forces trying to mislead them: PM Modi

Hailing the passage of three farm sector bills in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020