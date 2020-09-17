4 members of 'gulel gang' held for stealing

Four members of a gang, who stole expensive items by breaking window panes of parked cars using a catapult, were arrested from south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Thursday. The four members of the gang, also known as 'gulel gang' have been identified as Mohammad Zakir (23), Ankit (23), Ajay (19) and Mukesh Punia (24), they said. On September 2, the police got information about an incident where a bag was stolen after unidentified men broke the windowpane of a car parked in front of Gargi College on Siri Fort road. The complainant, a doctor in AIIMS, alleged that he had parked his car on the road and left a laptop and an I-Pad in a bag. He alleged that after he returned, he found the windowpane of his car broken and the bag missing, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and found that the accused came in an auto-rikshaw which did not have a number plate. The auto was seen moving in Sangam Vihar, Tigri and Devali Khanpur, police said.

"The auto was finally identified. Police conducted a raid and apprehended Zakir. Based on his disclosure, his accomplices Ankit and Ajay were also arrested. Punia, who received the stolen items, was also arrested from Hisar in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Zakir and Ankit were previously arrested in over 10 similar theft cases, police said. The accused told that police that they used to break the window pane of the car with the help of catapult and steal the items. They also used to talk on 'free tones app' and avoided mobile calls to evade detection. Eight laptops, three tabs, 10 mobile phones, catapult, two pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession apart from the auto-rickshaw, they added.