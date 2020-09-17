Over 50 IPS officials transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred over 50 IPS officers including the home department's principal secretary (special) Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune.

The government order on Thursday evening said that 41 officers have been allotted new postings while the remaining officials have not yet been given new postings. Current Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has been transferred as additional director general of police (special campaign), while Deputy Commissioner of Police, anti-narcotics cell Shivdeep Lande has been promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Anti Terrorism Squad in Mumbai.