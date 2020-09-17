YSRCP MLA launches free ambulance service for COVID bodies

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Hafeez Khan on Thursday launched a free ambulance service for the transportation of deceased COVID-19 patients in the Kurnool district here. "Taking the body of a COVID-19 patient from the hospital to conduct final rites is one major problem faced by the kin of the deceased. Private ambulance services charge exorbitant prices. This service has been launched to provide some respite to the kin of the deceased," Khan said.

DK Balaji, Kurnool municipal commissioner, who was present at the launch, lauded the MLA for providing the service. Khan said that all people in the range of Kurnool Assembly Constituency could avail the ambulance service and appealed to the people to make use of the service. (ANI)