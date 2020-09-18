Left Menu
Development News Edition

China begins military drills as senior U.S. official visits Taiwan

China began combat drills near the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the same day a senior U.S. official began high-level meetings in Taipei, as Beijing denounced tightening ties between Chinese-claimed Taiwan and the United States. Beijing has watched with growing alarm the ever-closer relationship between Taipei and Washington, and has stepped up military exercises near the island, including two days of mass air and sea drills last week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 08:53 IST
China begins military drills as senior U.S. official visits Taiwan

China began combat drills near the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the same day a senior U.S. official began high-level meetings in Taipei, as Beijing denounced tightening ties between Chinese-claimed Taiwan and the United States.

Beijing has watched with growing alarm the ever-closer relationship between Taipei and Washington, and has stepped up military exercises near the island, including two days of mass air and sea drills last week. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said Friday's drills, about which he gave no details, were taking place near the Taiwan Strait and involved the People's Liberation Army's eastern theatre command.

"They are a reasonable, necessary action aimed at the current situation in the Taiwan Strait and protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ren said. Taiwan is a purely internal Chinese affair that brooks no foreign interference, he added.

"Recently the United States and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have stepped up their collusion, frequently creating disturbances," Ren said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party. Trying to "use Taiwan to control China" or "rely on foreigners to build oneself up" is wishful thinking and doomed to be a dead end, he added.

"Those who play with fire will get burnt," he said. Taiwan's government did not immediately respond.

China's announcement came as U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach began the first full day of his visit to Taiwan in a low-key way, with no open media events on his agenda. He is due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen later in the day, and on Saturday will attend a memorial service for late President Lee Teng-hui.

China had threatened to make a "necessary response" to the trip, straining already poor ties between Beijing and both Taipei and Washington. Sino-U.S. relations have plummeted ahead of November's U.S. presidential election. Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait last month as the U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar was in Taipei, and last week China carried out two days of large-scale drills off Taiwan's southwestern coast.

The United States, like most countries, only has official ties with China, not Taiwan, though is the island's main arms supplier and most important international backer.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woma...

Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home departments principal secretary special Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune, according to a government order issued on Thursday...

OT win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final

Tampa Bays Anthony Cirelli scored 1318 into overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, and the Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Edmonton. Cirelli took a feed ...

'Disquieting in the extreme': New Zealand govt on Zhenhua data collection

New Zealand government has said that the collection of information of New Zealanders by a Chinese company could affect national security, adding that it is disquieting in the extreme as the information is being sought to persuade a certain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020