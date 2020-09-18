Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

He was sent on compulsory leave by the state government following uproar over the travel permit, but was later exonerated by a panel probing the matter. The Maharashtra government order said that 41 officers have been allotted new assignments, while the remaining bureaucrats have not yet been given fresh postings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:56 IST
Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home department's principal secretary (special) Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune, according to a government order issued on Thursday evening.

Gupta was in news earlier this year after he allowed businessmen brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, under scanner in connection with the alleged Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scams, to travel from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district amid lockdown. He was sent on compulsory leave by the state government following uproar over the travel permit, but was later exonerated by a panel probing the matter.

The Maharashtra government order said that 41 officers have been allotted new assignments, while the remaining bureaucrats have not yet been given fresh postings. Incumbent Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has been transferred as additional director general of police (Special Campaign), while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Shivdeep Lande has been promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Anti-Terrorism Squad in Mumbai.

PTI ENM KRK SMN RSY RSY.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

One-hour British DnaNudge COVID-19 test is accurate, study finds

A COVID-19 test known as DnaNudge that gives results in just over an hour and which requires no laboratory was accurate in almost all cases, according to an academic review in the Lancet. The new test, based on the design of a DNA test deve...

President Kovind condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was pained by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, who devoted his life to peoples cause and served the society with utmost diligence and empathyGasti, 55, died on Thursday night in Bengaluru...

US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

The US Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women. The warning issued late Thursday doesnt specify the organizations plotting the attacks...

Liquor mafia operating in Punjab, Centre should probe: Cong MP

Charging that a liquor mafia was operating in Punjab under political patronage, a Congress MP from the state on Friday demanded the Centres intervention and probe into the matter through the CBI or independent agencies. Congress MP Shamsher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020