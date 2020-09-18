Cop hangs himself at South Delhi house

A 37-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said.

Police were informed about the incident around 11.26 pm on Thursday. The deceased constable, Satender, was posted at Daryaganj ACP's office in Central district of Delhi Police and lived with his wife and child at PTS colony in Malviya Nagar, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the constable came home around 10 pm and after sometime, he was found hanging. Satender was taken to Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide. Inquest proceedings are going on, they said. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.