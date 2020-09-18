Maharashtra Police force reports 434 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as 434 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the past 24 hours, police informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Police force has reached 20,801, while the death toll stands at 212. So far, 16,706 recovered cases have been reported and there are 3,883 active cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.