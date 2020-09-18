Home guard killed by sand mafia in Dausa; four detained

A home guard was killed after being attacked by the sand mafia in Rajasthan's Dausa district following which four persons have been detained, police said on Friday

The home guard was part of a mining department team deputed to take action on the sand mafia.The incident happened in Garh Himmat Singh village of the district on Thursday where a team of Mining Department had gone to take action following a complaint. According to the police, members of the sand mafia pushed home guard Bhawani Singh from a moving tractor leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to hospital but died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. "Four persons have been detained, who were part of a gang involved in illegal sand mining. They will be arrested soon," Mundawar, SHO, Lal Singh said. Attacking the government over the incident, Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, raised questions over the functioning of the state government. "Considering the circumstances, it seems the government seems to have kneeled down in front of illegal mining mafia. Government's silence raises questions despite attacks and murder of government employees by the sand mafia," Beniwal tweeted.