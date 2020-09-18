Left Menu
Polish President considering imposing sanctions on Belarus, Lithuania says

Polish President Anrzej Duda has told Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda he is considering imposing national sanctions on Belarus, the Lithuanian president's office said on Friday. Plans by the EU to slap sanctions on Belarus have fallen into disarray this week, sources say, a hostage to internal politicking that one bloc official described as a threat to the bloc's credibility.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:24 IST
Polish President Anrzej Duda has told Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda he is considering imposing national sanctions on Belarus, the Lithuanian president's office said on Friday. "The Polish leader said he is considering to impose national sanctions on Belarus," the office in a statement after the two leaders talked over the phone.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other officials in August, signalling impatience with the West's cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of the European Union. Plans by the EU to slap sanctions on Belarus have fallen into disarray this week, sources say, a hostage to internal politicking that one bloc official described as a threat to the bloc's credibility. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; editing by Niklas Pollard)

