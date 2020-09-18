Uttarakhand to have solar fences, elephant-resistant walls to protect crops from wild animals

The Uttarakhand government will erect solar fences and elephant-resistant walls besides digging up gorges around cultivated land to protect crops from wild animals, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. Four rescue centres will also be built to check the monkey menace in the state, he said during a virtual interaction with the media on the occasion of the completion of three-and-a-half years of his government.

Elephant-resistant walls will be built on a 13-km area, while gorges will be dug up within a radius of 250 km to stop animals from destroying standing crops, Rawat said. He said monkey rescue centres will also be constructed as the animals often destroy crops.

"I will lay the foundation stone for four monkey rescue centres on the state foundation day on November 9," the chief minister said..