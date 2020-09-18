Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 men held for manhandling truck driver, link Raj mining minister to illegal gravel trade

They dispersed from the spot and later gathered outside Kawai police station raising slogans against state Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and the state government for their alleged ties with the illegal gravel mafia. Earlier, Congress Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur had written a letter on September 14 to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for removal of the "most corrupt minister" of his cabinet.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:22 IST
10 men held for manhandling truck driver, link Raj mining minister to illegal gravel trade

Ten people led by a worker of the ruling Congress were arrested in Rajasthan's Baran district after they allegedly roughed up a driver of a truck seized for illegally transporting gravel and later raised slogans levelling charges at the state mining minister, police said. The party worker, Naresh Meena (38) claims to be a supporter of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and had tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Along with nine of his supporters, Meena came to the spot on Thursday morning and manhandled the truck driver and helper, according to the police. They dispersed from the spot and later gathered outside Kawai police station raising slogans against state Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and the state government for their alleged ties with the illegal gravel mafia.

Earlier, Congress Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur had written a letter on September 14 to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for removal of the "most corrupt minister" of his cabinet. However, he did not name anyone in the letter. MLA Singh said in the letter that "what is required is to remove the most corrupt minister of your cabinet to convey a message to the public". One time earlier, while being the chief minister you have removed him." Mining Minister Bhaya, who represents Mangole-Anta constituency of Baran district, is believed to be the minister named in the letter.

The 10 men were later arrested for interrupting the "government's functioning and spreading the pandemic" under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act while the coronavirus positive accused was shifted to a COVID centre, SHO at Kawai police station Rajpal Singh said. He said Meena had tested positive for the virus on September 14 in Sawai Madhopur district.

The protesters were briefed about the police action against illegal gravel transportation but they continued to raise slogans, the SHO further said..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No dispute left between Hindus and Muslims now, Babri Masjid demolition case should end: Iqbal Ansari

The Babri Masjid demolition case should be brought to an end as there is no dispute left between Hindus and Muslims now, said Iqbal Ansari on Friday. Ansari, who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, said that the dispu...

Developing countries should invest $1.2 trillion to guarantee basic social protection: ILO

Developing countries should invest about 1.2 trillion dollars -- on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP -- to guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, according to a new policy brief ...

Waste from the food chain could hold the clue to treating eye infections worldwide

A new laboratory model that can be used to test treatments for preventing and curing eye infections caused by fungi, bacteria, and viruses while also reducing the number of animals used in medical research has been developed by researchers,...

Israel returns to virus lockdown as cases mount

Israel went back into a full lockdown on Friday to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has steadily worsened for months as its government has been plagued by indecision and infighting. The three-week lockdown, which began at 2 PM 163...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020