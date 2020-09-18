SC issues notice to Bihar govt on plea challenging iconic Patna's Collectorate Building demolition

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Bihar government on a plea challenging the Patna High Court's order giving go-ahead to the Municipal Corporation for proceeding with the demolition of the iconic Collectorate Building in Patna City. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde sought a response from the Bihar government within two weeks and also ordered to maintain the status quo in the matter, which means the building will not be demolished as of now.

The counsel appearing for the Indian National Trust For Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) told the Bench that the building has historical importance. He said it was built by Dutch traders in the 18th century and used for the storage of Opium and Saltpeter. The Patna High Court on September 6 rejected INTACH's plea against the demolition of the building also known as Afim Ka Bhandar. The High Court has ordered demolition of the building and found that the structure, which the State had planned to demolish to make way for a new building, had no aesthetic, historical, or cultural significance.

In 2019, the Bihar Government announced its intention to demolish the building to free up space for a new government complex, this was opposed and campaigns had started against the tearing-down of the structure. The building, originally a Dutch trading centre for storage of opium and spices before it was transported via river Ganga, was later used as the Collectorate Building during the British regime. (ANI)