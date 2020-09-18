France says new report on deforestation confirms its EU-Mercosur trade deal concerns
The French government said on Friday that a new report on deforestation confirmed its opposition to the current version of the EU-Mercosur trade deal, the office of Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday. France will work with other EU partners to set environmental conditions for a resumption of the trade talks, it added.
The European Union has been holding talks with the Mercosur group of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the world’s fourth-largest trade bloc. One worry has been the impact of the future deal on forests and the climate.
